15 year old stole a car, taking it for a joy ride before crashing

A 15 year old girl was arrested last night after deputies say she led them on a vehicle chase through Marion County in a stolen car.

Deputies say on Monday the 15 year old stole a car with the keys left inside, taking the vehicle on a joy ride before abandoning it.

Last night she returned to go on another ride, but this time deputies pursued her.

The girl hit a mailbox and a fence before crashing.

Deputies say she tried to run away, but officers used a taser to bring her into custody.

She is facing charges of grand theft, fleeing, and driving without a license.