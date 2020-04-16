15 year old stole a car, taking it for a joy ride before crashing

MARION COUNTY FLA (WCJB)-- A 15 year old girl was arrested last night after deputies say she led them on a vehicle chase through Marion County in a stolen car.
Deputies say on Monday the 15 year old stole a car with the keys left inside, taking the vehicle on a joy ride before abandoning it.
Last night she returned to go on another ride, but this time deputies pursued her.
The girl hit a mailbox and a fence before crashing.
Deputies say she tried to run away, but officers used a taser to bring her into custody.
She is facing charges of grand theft, fleeing, and driving without a license.