Columbia County fire fighters spent most of the afternoon battling a 17-acre blaze that threatened homes.

The Florida Forestry Service said the fire is on North East 22nd Lane in Hawthorne.

They also confirmed at least one barn has been lost in the fire already.

The fire threatened four homes in the area, but there were no injuries reported.

Fire crews reported to have 75 percent of the blaze contained around 6 p.m.