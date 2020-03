Roads are back open after a wildfire broke out in Volusia County Saturday afternoon.

The Florida Forest Service is battling a wildfire that spans 180 acres.

Firefighters say they don't know what caused the fire.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services says 95% of the fire has been contained and all lanes on Interstate 4 have since been reopened.

However, firefighters are warning drivers and residents of smoke that could reduce visibility.