2018 Alachua County case dropped at state level

What would have been a precedent-setting legal case from Alachua County will not be heard by the state supreme court.

Lower courts had ruled law enforcement could not force a man to reveal his phone password-- and it was appealed to the supreme court.

In 2018, 22-year-old Matthew Pollard of Alachua was arrested for armed robbery.

Police believed there was probable cause Pollard's phone contained evidence of a crime.

Pollard claimed protection against self-incrimination.

But, court records show the state attorney general's office has voluntarily dropped the case.