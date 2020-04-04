2018 Alachua County case dropped at state level

ALACHUA, Fla (WCJB)-- What would have been a precedent-setting legal case from Alachua County will not be heard by the state supreme court.
Lower courts had ruled law enforcement could not force a man to reveal his phone password-- and it was appealed to the supreme court.
In 2018, 22-year-old Matthew Pollard of Alachua was arrested for armed robbery.
Police believed there was probable cause Pollard's phone contained evidence of a crime.
Pollard claimed protection against self-incrimination.
But, court records show the state attorney general's office has voluntarily dropped the case.