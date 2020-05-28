2020 Census moving to "contactless" operation in North Central Florida

Due to COVID-19 and social distancing, census workers are moving to a "contactless" operation to count rural area households -- including here in North Central Florida.

From now through the first week of June, you will see census workers walking around the Gainesville area taking down your information. They will put your address into their system and drop off an invitation for you to fill out the census.

It is important that you respond -- either online, by phone or mail them back. The responses you give to the census stick with your community for 10 years.

"Hundreds of billions of dollars flow down to the Gainesville, Florida area to ensure that social services are provided to those that need it. We are talking about food assistance programs, agricultural loans, and schools that are funded, free lunch programs," said Michael C. Cook Sr., a Census Public Information Office Chief.

There is a 60 percent response rate in the country to the 2020 census. In the state of Florida and here in Gainesville we are currently at 57 percent.

If you have questions when you look at your packet, call the 1-800 number listed on the form.