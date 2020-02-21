2020 Florida Invitational Step Show shakes up Phillips Center

The seats of the Phillips Center were shaking tonight as people gathered for the 2020 Florida invitational step show.

This year four teams are competing to be crowned the best step team in all of Florida.

Justin Sauer, a competitor with Omega Psi Phi fraternity said, "we've been practicing for quite a few months like one or two months. So it's been a lot of preparation getting ready for the show so hopefully, we put it together and make it the best show that we can."

Each team is from the National Panhellenic Council and traveled from all over the country to compete here in Gainesville.

Nigel Davis, "FISS is really huge so for a lot of, especially freshman students, this is one of the biggest orientations to what greek life is. Personally, I came from a school that was predominantly white so I didn't have a good understanding as to what greek life was before coming here. So seeing all the performances, seeing all the members of different organizations strolling and stuff like that really opens your eyes to what is available on our campus."

More than 800 students came to cheer on their friends or represent their sorority or fraternity. In the end, Phi Beta Sigma fraternity from Virginia State took home first place.

FISS events continue on into the weekend in Gainesville.

