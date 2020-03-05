The rain did not keep people in North Central Florida away tonight from the 2020 Wild Game Feast held by the Rotary Club of Gainesville.

Thousands of people ventured out on SR-26 for the 36th annual Wild Game Feast. For some, it was their very first time enjoying the feast.

Local project manager Dennis Gibson said, "they said the food's really good, yeah, and I shouldn't miss it, and I shouldn't stay late at work tonight I should definitely come here so I'm here."

A ticket inside includes different meats from frog legs to venison, drinks and a live band.

Gibson added, "I'm just here for a good time, just enjoying myself."

This year proceeds go to three local groups:

Saving Smiles, Newberry High beautification project and Bread of the Mighty food bank.

Raffle guy, Jim Craig said, "a lot of people will buy raffle tickets who aren't even here. And then more important a lot of people will buy the tickets to the wild game feast who are not here. Who don't get a chance to attend as well because they support the community."

Craig tells TV 20 that over the last 36 years, they've raised more than $2.5 million that goes directly back to the community.

More than 2100 raffle tickets were entered for the big-ticket item. An all-expense paid trip to any city in West Europe for two people donated by Southeast Car agency.