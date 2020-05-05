300 Florida nursing and assisted living facilities have reported coronavirus cases

(CNN) - As some of Florida’s beaches and businesses start to reopen today, the state is also opening up the records of coronavirus cases and deaths in nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

Nursing homes and assistant living facilities are reporting different numbers than the state of Florida. (Source: Residential Plaza At Blue Lagoon/CNN)

The list from the Florida Department of Health details more than 300 facilities where staff or residents tested positive for the coronavirus, including those who have died.

There are about 155,000 residents in nursing homes throughout Florida. There are 691 licensed nursing homes in Florida and 3,080 licensed assisted living facilities, according to the Florida Health Care Association.

Florida reported nearly 1,400 deaths from COVID-19 statewide. The state’s numbers don’t seem to add up with what facilities, including nursing homes, are reporting.

Take the Atria Willow Wood Assisted Living Facility in Fort Lauderdale. Officials said seven residents have died from the coronavirus. But the chart released by the state May 1 tells a different story, just three resident deaths, noting that three others are “under investigation.”

Also, the state’s data also indicates a staff member died. The facility said a staff member did test positive for the virus, but recovered and even returned to work.

Still, that’s hardly the only discrepancy. At Five Star Premier Residences in Hollywood, the state’s chart shows one resident and two staff members died. But Five Star said that its three confirmed deaths from the coronavirus were all residents. Five Star says they did not lose any staff as the state’s most current list suggests.

“It was devastating, I couldn’t understand how something could escalate so quickly, in a matter of days,” said Jorge Zamanillo, whose mother died from coronavirus at the Residential Plaza at Blue Lagoon in Miami.

The state’s chart shows three deaths at that facility, but Zamanillo shared letters from the facility to families. One, dated April 20, reportsd the death of three residents. Another, from April 27, reports the death of another resident, bringing the total to four.

Yet the state health department’s chart, which is supposed to be updated weekly, still shows three deaths at that facility. Calls to Residential Plaza were not returned. Neither were emails or calls to the governor’s office and the state health department.

Zamanillo said families deserve the real numbers.

“When the state provides a list we know is incomplete, or doesn’t match up with the total counts that have been released locally, we know something is wrong. We know for a fact that it’s not jibing, the numbers are definitely off, and it’s very disturbing. We’re not sure what is being covered up,” Zamanillo said.

At the Court at Palm Aire in Pompano Beach, the state’s chart shows seven deaths, including six residents and one staff member. The facility said there have been seven deaths, but they were all residents.

So far, no state officials are able to explain the discrepancy in numbers of coronavirus deaths.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.