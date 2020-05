Wednesday night was the 32nd Annual Candlelight Vigil honoring fallen law enforcement officers, but due to the pandemic this year the ceremony was virtual.

Newberry of the Alachua Police Department and Branch of the Gainesville Police Department were honored in the virtual ceremonies.

Newberry died in 1917 during a robbery.

Branch was fatally shot in 1875.

Today their names were added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial.