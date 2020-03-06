38th Annual Gainesville Hot Rod Car Show

The "Gainesville Street Rods" are looking for unique cars to enter in their "38th Annual Car Show".

All proceeds from the event will benefit "Stop Children's Cancer". This event has raised nearly $200,000 for the local non-profit over the years.

"Last year we had over 215 vehicles in the show. It's important because of the cause we raise money for which is the local foundation for Stop Children's Cancer," said chuck Lobsiger the Gainesville Street Rods President.

He said a "hot rod" or "street rod" is a personalized vehicle.

"A hot rod or street rod is just an old vehicle or even some newer vehicles fixed up," said Lobsiger. "More high-performance motors lots of luxuries put into them, with the owners own touch put on it."

He said that this family-friendly event will allow people to see some unique cars.

"They can expect to see over 200 vehicles of every age and type plus some specialty vehicles like UPS hot rod truck," said Lobsiger.

If you would like to have your car entered in the show there is a $25 fee.

They will have two new specialty classes at this year's event at the Santa Fe College field on Northwest 39th Avenue and Northwest 91st Street. Lobsiger said an ice cream fire truck from sweet dreams will be at the event.

To find out more information, click here.