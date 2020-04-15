3D mask clips help medical employees wearing face masks

Brian Parrish is a food service manger at Ochwilla Elementary School located in Hawthorne, Fl.

Parrish also has another job at the school—being a robotics coach for Ochwilla Central Leggo League.

He said it is a passion of his to help students in the field of 3D printing and he is grateful to use the skill to help medical professionals during the coronavirus pandemic.

Parrish saw a Facebook post from Hawthorne mayor Matt Surrency asking if anyone locally knew how to make 3D bands for face masks.

Surrency saw a Boy Scout making the bands and wondered if anyone can produce them in the city.

With the resources Parrish had as a robotics teacher, he decided to help.

“The community does so much for my robotics team at our school here,” Parrish said. “It was just an easy and quick way that I knew that we can help to give back to the community.”

The 3D bands or 3D mask clips has four points on each side to adjust to match the size of someone’s head.

The elastic straps from the face mask will go around the parts of the mask clip to avoid the elastic strap from harming the back of the ears.

“You get what you put in and people get what they deserve,” Parrish said. “The more good you put in the world, the more good you’re going to get back out of it. This was a way for us to put as much good into it as we can especially in these trying times.”

Parrish said the school has distributed about 190 mask clips to Alachua and Putnam counties.

He said that he was inspired by the young Boy Scout who he saw creating the mask clips.

“Seeing that a young man at that age can take on a project this big for the community head-on the way he did is inspiring,” Parrish said.

Parrish also admires, Brian Bunch, a fifth grader at Interlachen Elementary School, who is also printing mask clips.

“It’s so inspiring to see these young children in the community that are taking a sense of pride in their community and finding ways to help,” Parrish said. “This pandemic has been a nightmare for so many people and so many families. It’s inspiring to see the kids are seeing a need and doing everything they can to fill it.”

To place an order for the 3D mask clips or bands, contact Parrish at Bparrish@my.putnamschools.org or via phone number at 352-481-5483.