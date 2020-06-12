500+ families show up for food giveaway in Dunnellon

Farm Share food giveaways continue to help thousands of North Central Florida families fed. we'll show you why a giveaway in Dunnellon had to end hours early.

TV20's Landon Harrar reported, "you may be asking why am I'm standing in a mostly empty parking lot but just a few hours ago this was actually a hub of activity as a food giveaway served more than 500 families here in Dunnellon and it was supposed to go to 1 o'clock but they ran out of food at 11:30."

The food being given away was provided by Farm Share and organizers say they started with 22 pallets but because the line of cars was getting so long they started a little earlier than expected and in a flash, all the food had been handed out.

Organizers say this is the first give-away in Dunnellon and they will continue to find other communities they say are underserved for future events

Francine Julius Edwards helped organize the giveaway and she said, "Dunnellon and Marion Oaks and we hope to get to the Shores and the Equine area and Fort McCoy we want to reach the areas that are underserved in Marion County."

While Farm Share has been giving out food for years, organizers say they've made it even easier for volunteers since the pandemic by pre-packaging everything which also makes the lines of cars go through faster.