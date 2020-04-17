Trump consults faith leaders on phased-in reopening

President Donald Trump is bringing faith leaders into a discussion about a phased-in return to broader in-person worship after weeks of religious services largely shifting online in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Trump held a call with faith leaders one day after his White House included houses of worship among "large venues" that could be able to reopen while observing "strict physical distancing protocols" in the first stage of a three-part plan to reopen the U.S. economy, which has been frozen by the toll of the highly contagious virus.