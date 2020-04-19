Elba and wife, recovering from coronavirus, to help others

Idris Elba says he and his wife had their lives "turned around" after contracting the coronavirus.

The British actor called the experience "definitely scary and unsettling and nervous." Elba and wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba are recovering in New Mexico and are now focused on their new roles as United Nations Goodwill Ambassadors.

They are working with the United Nations International Fund for Agricultural Development to lessen the impact of COVID-19 on farmers and food producers in rural areas.