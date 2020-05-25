Community remembers 'voice for veterans' Bob Gasche

A Gainesville man known for his dedication to the country and community was remembered today. Bob Gasche's family and friends came together for an event that many attend every year ... but this year was like no other.

"Bob and I had put together this Memorial Day ceremony for many many years and this was the first year he wasn't here," Jim Lynch, former Director of Alachua County Veterans Services, said.

Bob had always been a leader when it came to remembering and honoring the men and women who died fighting for our country.

But this year, it's his legacy that he has left behind to inspire that same patriotism and passion that he lived with for 94 years.

Bob passed away in July of 2019. His memory lives on in his teachings and stories that he told. He fought and survived WWII, the Battle of Iwo Jima, and the Korean war. He was also a Purple Heart recipient.

"He was on the beaches where hundreds of men were killed. We worship and honor them today and we honor men like Bob who made his mission to make sure we never forget," Congressional District 3 candidate, Todd Chase, said.

A recording from one of Bob's speeches played at the end of the ceremony-- a bittersweet moment of remembering the family-man, friend, veteran, and storyteller.

He is remembered as the voice for veterans in Alachua County.

"He was the most honorable man I have ever known. His legacy will last forever," Lynch said.