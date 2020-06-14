Turkey sees rise in daily coronavirus cases following easing

Turkey's health minister says the country is "moving away from the target" as the daily number of new coronavirus cases rose above 1,500 following the relaxation of restrictions.

The minister tweeted Sunday that 1,562 new cases were recorded over the previous 24 hours. That's the highest daily figure since June 3.

Reporting 1,330 recoveries, he said: "Our number of recovered patients fell below the number of new cases. The need for intensive care and respiratory equipment is rising."

Koca also reported 15 deaths due to coronavirus, taking the total since the first case on March 11 to 4,807.

Turkey has recorded a total of 178,239 coronavirus cases.