The 70th Annual Bradford County Fair is in full swing and has a new addition this year.

A new $3,000,000 Livestock Pavilion that was just constructed is debuting at the fair.

Different animals will be on display for people to see and purchase. Dale Woodruff the Fair Manager said, to receive the "Fair" designation you have to follow the Florida Department Of Agriculture's rules.

"You have to have the elements of the cattle, the swine, the goats or lambs something like that chickens, rabbits," said woodruff. "There is just a variety of animals. You also have to have agriculture."

They will also have a variety of rides and games on the Carnival Midway.

Woodruff said people should come hungry because they have a lot of food options, including funnel cakes, candy apples, and stuffed fries.

He said in addition to the traditional fair selections they will have a selection of homemade goods.

"You have to have the home goods where you have the homemade items, the jellies, the jams, all of that. Really good stuff," said woodruff.

Now they are also considering changing the name of the fair.

"We are looking to change the name to the Bradford Agricultural Fair, dropping the word County out of it. That helps us with funding," said woodruff.

If you would like to find out more information about the 70th Annual Bradford County Fair, click here.