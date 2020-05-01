A 30 pound piece of the moon is up for sale

If you’re looking for an “out of this world” purchase, a piece of the moon, weighing 30 pounds, is up for sale

A piece of the moon is available for the right price. (Source: CNN)

“Every time I see this specimen in the warehouse, the sheer size of it bowls me over...it is so much larger than anything else that has ever been offered before. The experience of holding a piece of another world in your hands is something you never forget," Christie’s Head of Science & Natural History, James Hyslop, said in a statement.

The fragment, called NWA 12691, was discovered two years ago in the Sahara Desert. This lunar meteorite is the fifth largest moon piece available on Earth, according to the statement from Christie’s.

The asking price is over $2.5 million, but if you happen to have that kind of money on hand, the sale is private. This means that it can be bought immediately, as opposed to auction.

Lunar meteorites are rare and Christie’s says only 1,442 pounds are known to exist on Earth.

