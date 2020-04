A Jewish community organization is helping families celebrate Passover during the coronavirus outbreak by giving out meals.

The Lubavitch-Chabad Jewish Student and Community Center is providing to-go meals to students so they can run a Seder, even in quarantine.

The kits will be distributed Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the center on Northwest 5th Avenue in Gainesville.

Passover starts Wednesday evening and ends on the 16th after nightfall.