A North Central Florida Restaurant is set to host a Cyber Cinco de Mayo Celebration

Cinco de Mayo is celebrated in several communities across North America. Felipe's Taqueria, a Mexican restaurant here in North Central Florida, had to alter their celebration due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The restaurant, which has locations all across the state of Florida and one location in New Orleans, would usually have celebrations at each restaurant, but this year they will have one big event on social media to enjoy the holiday.

Gainesville artist Elio Piedra will host the four-hour virtual celebration. The event will feature multiple artists from different areas.

Lon Nichols is the HR and Marketing director for Felipe's said this will be a special event for the restaurant and the community. He said they want families to stay safe while celebrating.

"It's important to still celebrate in a time when there is so much stress to get away from that and be with the people that you enjoy to have a party with," said Nichols. "Also, engage with everyone that you know is in a similar situation you are."

He said this event is one of a kind.

"This is unique. So out of this adversity, we are going to make this into something special," said Nichols. "Normally, all of them would be performing individually. They would be the main act at every one of our locations. Instead, we put them together in this four-hour main event that everyone can enjoy."

Piedra said a celebration like this can help the community during this time.

"This is the best example of how the community can come together as one and make the best out of this time. We thank Felipe's for coming up with this idea of bringing people, bringing joy, bringing the energy level up still in tough times," said Piedra.

They will have a family taco special and margaritas that you can pick up and enjoy while watching the celebration at home.

To find out more about the event click here.