A North Central Florida family is one step closer to receiving their new home

A family in North Central Florida is seeing their dream of having a new home become a reality thanks .

The family that will be receiving the home said they are grateful for Santa Fe College and Habitat for Humanity. The soon to be new homeowners said they are thankful for this opportunity.

The five bedroom house that the family will live in is already special to them.



"Habitat doesn't build five bedrooms and Santa Fe does and they agreed to do it. So just by them just considering me and my family trying to make us comfortable in our home, it means so much, that they considered us," said Shaquana Whitley the recipient of the home.

She said she has volunteered to help build homes in the past. Whitley said she is thrilled that her 5 children will have a beautiful place to call home.



Santa Fe College President Dr. Paul Brodie II said this build represents what the college is all about, helping the community. The home was built by students in the Construction Management Program at the college.

The home will be ready for the family to move into later this year.