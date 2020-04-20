A North-Central Florida family is recovering after two family members were diagnosed with COVIID-19

A dad battling COVID-19 made it home just in time for his son’s eighth birthday.

Mike Swindling was diagnosed with COVID-19 in the middle of March. He had to stay in the hospital for just over three weeks, and during that time, he could not see his wife and kids.

His wife Suzanne had to keep everything operating as normal, but during that time, she was battling COVID-19.

“In the midst of my illness, trying to take care of the kids, now we are sort of dealing with mike. He was in critical condition and just trying to manage all of that stress,” said Suzanne Swindling.

An extremely hard situation for Suzanne was explaining to their three young kids the fight that their dad was enduring.

“I did have to have a pretty difficult conversation with the kids. I tried to keep it as positive as I could but just telling them daddy is very sick and the Doctors are doing everything they can for him and they are very hopeful that he is going to get better you know but we just don’t know right now," said Suzanne.

Throughout Mike’s stay, the family maintained a strong line of communication.

“Up to the point where I was on the ventilator, we were able to text back and forth. Once I came out of that and had the tubes taken out we would facetime a lot," said Mike.

He said the most emotional part of this fight was the day he was reunited with his family.

“It was very emotional from the time the nurses and the doctors started talking about potentially discharging me, it was really hard to keep myself together. That first time I saw Suzanne it was just a flood of emotions," said Mike.

As for the kids they were so happy to see their dad.

"They thought when we pulled into the hospital they said ‘Do we get to visit daddy?’, and I told them 'No he is coming home.' They just screamed they were so excited,” said Suzanne.

After a hospital stay lasting three weeks, a trip to the ICU and hard times the family is on the road to recovery.

Mike said everyone needs to understand the seriousness of this disease.

"It’s one of those things where you know it doesn’t seem like a lot to a lot of people but don’t be that one person that gets hit really hard unexpectedly because you are not taking it seriously,” said Mike.

This family truly embodies what it means to be North-Central Florida strong

A Go Fund Me has been started to help the family. If you would like to find out more about how you can help the swindling family click here.