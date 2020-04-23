Alachua County Sheriff's Office is feeding it's deputies while supporting local restaurants

It can be hard to find a bite to eat late at night, with restaurants closed due to COVID-19.

But, the Alachua County Sheriff's Office is striking a deal with restaurants to feed first responders on the night shift.

The sheriff's office is paying restaurants to package meals for their deputies.

This puts some money in the registers of around 20 businesses and food for those on the front lines.

ASO hopes to be reimbursed by FEMA.

Daves Deli, Pomodoro’s, Sam’s Club, Harbor Chase, Krispy Kreme, Earth Pets, Shore Builders and Brentwood Construction all donated.