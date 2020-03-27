NCFL (WCJB) -- The University of Florida is declining to share their pandemic response plan.
In response to a public records request made by TV20, a university representative cited a 2017 Florida statute ..that allows a public post-secondary educational institution to keep confidential their campus emergency response to acts of terrorism or other public safety crisis or emergency.
A University of Florida spokesperson has not replied to an emailed request as to why they are refusing to release the information.