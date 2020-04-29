A Very Good Deed (virtually) goes to those in need

A Very Good Deed works to activate, create and inspire to serve a better world.

AVGD co-founder Avery Sabile said, "I want people to know they can make a difference and no act of kindness is too small."

In the midst of the pandemic, giving back to the community now means more than ever before.

Sabile added, "So we created this event called the gift cards of gratitude and this is where we want families in the community to donate gift cards to our frontline workers that are currently working during this pandemic. And this could be anyone a teacher, a Publix worker anyone that's still working that could be exposed to the virus and this is a great and safe virtual way to say thank you."

Every donation up to a thousand dollars is being matched by the non-profit. Which is totaling two-thousand dollars in gift cards which not only helps these local businesses but gives back to front line workers as well.

Volunteer Jennifer Sabile said, "We were able to pick up gift cards and those gift cards will be mailed with thank you cards directly to area hospitals like UF health, North Florida, schools and local employees as well who are working during this time to show them the community is saying thank you.

The non-profit's next step is to start reaching out to ask people to donate old electronics for kids switching to virtual school.