A birthday celebration fit for a princess

Many in North Central Florida have had to spend their birthday in quarantine due to the pandemic.

Madeline got to celebrate in style.

"I love all the princesses"

Madeline turned five years old last month and wanted all things princess, for her birthday.

A traditional gathering is off the table so a surprise guest drove by help from Trinity's Day Spa in Gainesville.

Madeline said, "Yea because they're really amazing and sparkly and pretty and they're girls like me and Millie and you."

The pandemic canceled Madeline's party at Trinity's Day Spa.

Ice Queen with Britt Renee Creative said, "I feel like it's almost heartbreaking"

While the doors of Trinity's Day Spa are closed they're still finding a way to make one princess's birthday wishes come true.

Ice Queen added, "I know with everything that's going on it has put a damper on so many different things but I really do think that there is an end to it. And we'll all be able to just rejoice and be able to hug everyone and have so much fun together again."

In the midst of cleaning for reopening in early June, trinity's day spa was able to give Madeline a birthday surprise she'll never forget.

A social distanced celebration fit for a princess.