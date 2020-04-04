MARION COUNTY, FLA (WCJB)-- A detective with the Marion County Sheriff's Office has resigned after multiple women say they were sexual harassed by the deputy.
Detective Travis O'cull was investigated after multiple employees say he made unwanted sexual advances.
An investigator says O'cull admitted to sending an explicit picture to an employee, he also sent explicit messages to two other employees.
On March 31st O'cull submitted his letter of resignation from the Marion County Sheriff's Department.