A different world: signs of the times

"We’ve talked about how man it’s just hard because there is no normal anymore," said Neil Guistwite with Maple Street Biscuit Company.

“Normal," a concept thrown out the window when COVID-19 arrived.

"We are open for curbside takeaway and delivery," signs that restaurants across North Central Florida have to post because those days where you could just pull up your GPS and pick a place to eat are gone, at least for now.

"There were a couple days early on where nobody really knew what to do...we were literally on the corner of Butler Boulevard with signs waving just trying to get peoples attention because I know we have signs on the back of the building that said we are open but sometimes we felt like we just kind of had to grab their attention like oh that’s right maple street biscuit is still open."

Various companies across North Central Florida are giving a little hope and maybe a little laughter too by posting signs like “Together We Win” or even “Keep Disease Ridden people Out of Your Yard with a Brand New Fence."

It’s the little things that keep us all going during a time like this.

"I think as a business you’ve got to think about who you are and are we really here for the community or are we really just here to make a buck,” he said.

"There are people that are you know driving by on their way to the grocery store or to the drugstore to get their essentials and it’s just a cute little saying that you know have fun when you’re at home,” said Lingirie Company Owner Brandy Heinlein.

So, whether it be something funny like “Our Puns Are Bad But Not Contagious” or something more serious like “Don’t Spread Germs, Wash Your Hands," these truly are signs of the times.