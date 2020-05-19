A federal court judge to consider an injunction against Alachua County

Alachua County’s face mask debacle could be settled in court.

A federal court judge scheduled a telephone meeting for May 22 when they will consider an injunction against Alachua County.

In a joint meeting between the Gainesville City Commission and the Alachua County Commission voted to make masks mandatory to wear in a Tuesday meeting.

The request was made by the attorney for five Alachua County residents who filed a lawsuit opposing the county’s order last week. A second lawsuit was filed in circuit court.

Northern district judge Mark Walker will consider the injunction request Friday at 1:30 p.m.

