A new back-to-school sales-tax holiday is on its way to Florida.

State lawmakers are looking ahead to the next school year.

North Central Florida senator Keith Perry's bill for a new back-to-school sales-tax holiday is quickly advancing at the statehouse.

No sales tax would be collected on school supplies for ten days between July 31 and August 9.

The tax- free items include clothes, school supplies, computers, and computer accessories.

The bill was unanimously approved by the senate appropriations committee and is now ready for a floor vote.

