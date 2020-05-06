A photo a day keeps quarantine craze away

The Whitakers have had a full house due to the pandemic and to keep from going quarantine crazy, they take a daily themed photo to share on social media.

Themes have been Wizard of Oz, The Breakfast Club and formal wear.

Father Nathan Whitaker said, "You know, people have real issues right, there are really big deals that people are dealing with whether it's health or economically. But we thought if we could make somebody laugh if we could make somebody realize that hey we may have things bad but at least we're not as crazy as the Whitakers. Maybe that's a positive too."

Costumes of Halloweens and events past have turned into present memories of the quarantine keeping the family together.

The Whitakers initially thought that they would do one and just be done but every day they look forward to a new theme.

Daughter Hannah Whitaker said her favorite part is picking an outfit.

"Going through old costumes and clothes and stuff. Like the other day, my mom pulled out my ET costume from when I was four and it was to get to see that and be like I haven't worn this in 16, 17 years, it's fun to see it."

Each post has received hundreds of likes on Facebook but Hannah tells TV 20 what's most important to the family.

"Cherish the uniqueness of now because you won't get this time again."

That being the memories they'll share for a lifetime.