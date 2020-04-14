A proposed half-cent tax increase would improve a county-wide radio system

Alachua County commissioners are considering a half-cent tax increase to improve a radio system.

The Trunked Radio System lets multiple government agencies to communicate internally and with other agencies regularly and during emergencies.

The .5 percent tax would be increased to a 1 percent tax to help improve the system. According to the meeting presentation, the improvements being considered would help expand coverage.

The meeting agenda said the needs in the county for this system "are increasing from $640,000 to $1,940,000." The primary purpose of these improvements would be to ensure that there is "a reliable radio system where all public safety and non-public safety entities can share, at a cost that is fairly distributed amongst all the users. "



Some agencies on this system include the Santa Fe Police Department, Gainesville Regional Airport, and the VA Hospital. The Infrastructure Surtax increase would last a year.