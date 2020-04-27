A scammer is posing as a fallen Arkansas officer to collect fines, angering the police force

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KARK/CNN) - A scammer has been impersonating a policeman killed in the line of duty. It’s a crime that is upsetting law enforcement there as much as the general public.

Officer Brent Scrimshire's vehicle is still in the Hot Springs Police Dept. lot. He who was killed in the line of duty about a month ago. (Source: KARK/CNN)

"It makes you sick to your stomach. It really does,” Cpl. Joey Williams said.

After two decades of wearing the badge for the Hot Springs Police Dept., Williams said he thought he had seen it all.

“You think someone hits a low, and well, that’s as low as somebody can go, you know. They take it to another level,” he said.

A scammer has just about everyone at the department reeling.

“To use his name in vain like this, it’s despicable,” he said.

The Hot Springs Police recently took multiple reports about someone impersonating officer Brent Scrimshire, who was killed in the line of duty about a month ago.

“His car is still sitting on the back lot, and it’s very fresh, and it will be fresh for a very long time,” Williams said.

According to police, the scammer is using the department’s number, asking about outstanding warrants and fines, “and they need to be paid or they’d be taken to jail.”

Williams said it’s one thing to scam people and even do it while hiding behind the uniform, but it’s who they’re impersonating that hits so close to home.

“To know somebody uses his name to intimidate and threaten people, it’s so opposite of who Brent was,” he said.

The scammer is hurting more than just the department. His family is still trying to process his death.

“Unfortunately we had to reach out to Brent’s widow,” Williams said. “It’s bad enough that she’s hurting and to have to do something like this to her, it’s - it’s bad.”

While Williams said they are working to catch the person on the other end of the line, he does have some words he hopes they hear.

“When you sleep at night, you need to think about what name you’re using and what damage that does to his family and his co-workers, and that’s being professional,” Williams said.

Police want the public to know officers will never call and ask for money. If you have questions about a call like that, check with the appropriate authorities in your area.

Copyright 2020 KARK via CNN. All rights reserved.