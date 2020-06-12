ACCPA holds 10th Community Relief Day since start of the pandemic

The Alachua County Christian Pastor's Association held their tenth Community Relief Day at the Alachua County Fairgrounds Friday.

Organizers began food giveaways at the Oaks Mall in March and estimate that they've fed nearly sixty thousand families since the start of the pandemic, including eighteen hundred on Friday.

They say their goal is to feed one hundred thousand families and expect to continue to hold the Community Relief Days for the next eight weeks.

“This is a crucial need. I mean it’s a crucial need, and this is a value to the community not only during this pandemic time but also because Alachua County is recognized as a food desert, so there’s a lot of food insecurity,” said Pastor Gerard Duncan, one of the event organizers.

"We want our community to know that we're working for something more sustainable because we recognize the overwhelming need of families that need food, so that's our goal right now. This pandemic may pass away in several months, but we want to know that even after the pandemic moves on, we still have a need for something sustainable."

The food giveaway begins at 9 every Friday morning at the Alachua County Fairgrounds and lasts until the food runs out.