ACCPA to host Community Relief Day

A religious group is making sure families have enough to eat for the next two weeks.

The Alachua County Christian Pastors Association will be hosting Community Relief Day at the MLK center on Waldo Road in Gainesville starting at 9 a.m. on March 25.

“We thought that it would be an amazing opportunity to really impact our community in a very real way,” said the Rev. Karl Anderson of Upper Room Ministries.

A non-profit called Farm Share will be bringing a semi-truck filled with food to be given to the community.

The food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis and each family will get enough food for two weeks.

“Many of our citizens are really in need right now,” Anderson said. “I just love the way everyone is coming together to collaborate to make this possible."

The association is considering doing this weekly and will be delivering groceries to seniors through its foster grandparents program.