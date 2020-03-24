ACCPA to host Community Relief Day

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Tue 6:18 PM, Mar 24, 2020

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB)-- A religious group is making sure families have enough to eat for the next two weeks.

The Alachua County Christian Pastors Association will be hosting Community Relief Day at the MLK center on Waldo Road in Gainesville starting at 9 a.m. on March 25.

“We thought that it would be an amazing opportunity to really impact our community in a very real way,” said the Rev. Karl Anderson of Upper Room Ministries.

A non-profit called Farm Share will be bringing a semi-truck filled with food to be given to the community.

The food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis and each family will get enough food for two weeks.

“Many of our citizens are really in need right now,” Anderson said. “I just love the way everyone is coming together to collaborate to make this possible."

The association is considering doing this weekly and will be delivering groceries to seniors through its foster grandparents program.

Home

The purpose of the Alachua County Christian Pastors Association, Inc. (ACCPA) is to promote unity amongst clergy. To resource, support and pray for fellow clergy. To empower clergy holistically through workshops, conferences, forums, seminars and various publications. One Church One Child No


About Us | Farm Share

In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.


 