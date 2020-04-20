ACPS Providing Free School Bus Wifi Across the County

Alachua County Public Schools launched a new free school bus wifi program for distant learning on Monday to help underprivileged students get their work done.

Since schools shut down over a month ago, some families without internet access have struggled to find a way to help their kids get their work done.

Parents say they are very thankful for the free wifi.

Toni Sims, who is a resident at Gardenia Gardens and a parent, says, "It's very important because at the end of the day, these kids need an education. They need, you know, books, schooling, everything. They need to learn, you know. So I think its very nice that they are out here doing this for the kids and the community."

The busses will be spread out at different apartment complexes and housing divisions across Alachua County. Each bus will be at each location for 3 hours every day Monday through Friday."

This program has been in the works for a while and took a lot of collaboration.

Jackie Johnson, ACPS Spokesperson, says"DRMP volunteered their time to help us select those high need spots. They have access to data, they are experts at mapping and analysis. So they took a look at where do we have dense student populations, where do we have a lot of poverty. They looked at housing values."

ACPS also asks that unless you are a student, to not use the bus's wifi so that the people who do need it, get the best connection possible.