ACPS will provide free meals for children and teens starting March 30

Alachua County Public Schools has announced, children 18-years-old or younger will be able to get free breakfast and lunch while schools are closed starting on March, 30.

The department submitted applications to the federal government to provide meals in 73 locations throughout the county.

This free meal program will be starting March 30 and run every Monday through Friday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.The locations are posted on the FNS website at www.yourchoicefresh.com and the district’s main website at www.sbac.edu.

Families are urged to check the schedule for bus stop distribution.

The bus drop off times will vary depending on the stop and route.

The district has also gotten permission from the federal government to give meals to students for the weekends. Those meals will be given out on Fridays.

Children do not have to be enrolled at a particular school or program to obtain meals. They also do not have to be eligible for free and reduced-price meals during the regular school year to take advantage of the program.

