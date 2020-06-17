A.C.S.B. approves name change for local elementary school

In tonight's Alachua County School Board meeting the board approved a name change for an elementary school after growing public pressure.

J.J. Finley Elementary School, named after a Civil War General, will be renamed.

County commissioners and school board members received hundreds of emails calling for the school to be renamed.

The board also approved the process to select a new name.

A renaming committee will hold at least two meetings and face a deadline of July 27 to recommend a new name.

