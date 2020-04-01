2-year-old boy from Gainesville found on I-4, high-speed chase with suspect leads to armed standoff

Updated: 3:35 p.m.

The search for a 2-year-old boy from Gainesville ends with a crash on an I-4 exit ramp in Tampa Wednesday afternoon.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement believes the boy was taken by his father, Caesar Crockett. He is also suspected of shooting and killing the boy's mother, stepfather and stepsister.

Crockett lead Florida Highway Patrol troopers on a high speed chase of up to 120 mph. He later crashed his car while trying to exit the eastbound lanes of I-4 at I-75.

The boy is safe, but now the suspect is in an armed standoff with FHP and Tampa police.

-----

A Florida AMBER ALERT has been issued for King Crockett, 2. He was last seen in the 7400 blocks of Newberry Road.

King was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a blue Superman logo, black shirt, blue jogging pants with a white stripe on the side. King may be in the company of his father, Caesar Crockett, 29, who was last seen wearing a faded black long sleeve t-shirt, black basketball shorts, with three red and white stripes on the side.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says, they might be traveling in a 2007 black Pontiac G5 temporary Georgia tag number S0325629.

If you see them, do not approach, contact law enforcement immediately.