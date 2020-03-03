ASO: “4K” gang members arrested for January car burglaries

Two men were arrested after deputies said they were involved in multiple car burglaries in January at the Longleaf and Willow Oak Plantation neighborhoods.

According the arrest report, David Peoples, 20, and Lucien Byron, 18, were among a group of people seen on home surveillance cameras going through at least 19 cars between both neighborhoods, one of the cars was an Alachua County Sheriff deputy’s patrol vehicle.

A 2016 silver Nissan Altima and 2012 black Dodge Journey were also stolen. The Dodge Journey was located in Orange County and Byron was among the passengers.

Deputies searched Byron’s phone and found a video posted to Snapchat documenting the burglaries and identified Peoples as another suspect.

Both Peoples and Byron are documented members of the “4K” gang. Deputies said the burglary was to raise their status in the gang.

Peoples and Byron face charges including multiple burglaries, burglary of an emergency vehicle, criminal mischief, petit theft, grand theft and multiple grand thefts of motor vehicles.

They were both booked at the Alachua County Jail. Byron’s bond was set and $625,000 and Peoples’ bond has not been set.