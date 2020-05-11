ASO: Woman set tenant’s shed on fire, killing dog

A Gainesville woman was arrested Saturday after deputies said she set a tenant’s shed on fire, killing one of her dogs.

In the arrest report, Robin Hamilton, 57, was accused of stealing a towel that was sentimental to Jackie Huckaby, which started an argument between the two. Hamilton, who had been drinking all day, threatened Huckaby and said “I’ll burn you out.”

After the argument, Hamilton was seen near the shed on a neighbor’s security camera and left just before the fire started.

When Huckaby realized there was a fire, one of her dogs ran under her furniture as she was trying to leave the shed. The dog never escaped and died in the fire. Huckaby’s hair on her forehead was burned and felt burned on her face from the steam caused by the fire. The shed was a total loss.

After the fire was put out, a neighbor overheard Hamilton saying “that’s what you get.” The report said Hamilton threatened to burn the neighbor’s home as well.

Hamilton was charged with attempted murder, arson, and animal cruelty. She was booked at the Alachua County Jail with bond set at $80,000.