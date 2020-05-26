ASO: man stabbed 70-year-old waiting at bus stop

A man was arrested after law enforcement said he stabbed a 70-year-old while he was waiting at a bus stop in Southwest Gainesville Monday afternoon.

According to the arrest report, Gainesville police responded to a stabbing call near SW 13th St. and SW 16th Ave. When they arrived, they found Jonathan Leasure, 70, with multiple stab wounds. While being transported to UF Health Shands, Leasure told police Stephen Lee Reichelderfer, 34, approached and stabbed Leasure and tried to take his wallet.

Doctors at UF Health Shands said Leasure was stabbed in his stomach, pancreas, and another stab wound which ruptured an artery internally.

Officers located Reichelderfer near 4300 SW 13th Street with blood on his leg and on one of his shoes. Reichelderfer told police that he and Leasure met at the bus stop and smoked and drank together. He said Leasure suddenly became angry and they started fighting.

Gainesville police investigated the incident and Alachua County Sheriff deputies made the arrest.

Reichelderfer was charged with aggravated battery and was booked at the Alachua County Jail with bond set at $250,000.