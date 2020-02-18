ASO mourns CCC commander

Employees of the Alachua County Sheriff's Office are saddened by the loss of one of their leading employees who died over the weekend.

Combined Communications Center commander Brandi Cartee started as a telecommunicator and worked her way up to the top.

She worked at ASO for 17 years and died on Saturday, Feb. 15. of the flu.

Cartee died at the age of 44.

“She was outgoing,” said Art Forgey, Alachua County Sheriff's Office spokesperson. “Everybody here knew her. We’re a very tight, close-knit family so anytime we have something like this, not only it’s a loss for Telecommunicators, it’s a loss for our whole family especially someone so young and unexpected."

The family created a GoFundMe account for her hospital expenses. The link can be found below.

A memorial service is being finalized.

“She touched many different areas in the agency so everyone knew her,” Forgey said. “Everyone respected her. Everyone liked her and she had made a career out of being a 911 operator working in the communications center."