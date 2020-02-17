ASO: Missing Alachua girl found

UPDATE (02/17/20):

Haiden Navarro- Escobar has been located safely and is with deputies at this moment.

We'll have more details once they are released.

________________________________________________________

ORIGINAL STORY: The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing girl from the Santa Fe Hills neighborhood in Alachua.

In a Facebook post, ASO said 10-year-old Haiden Navarro-Escobar was last seen Sunday night going to bed. Around 12:30 a.m. her grandmother went into the room to check on her and Haiden was missing.

Deputies learned Haiden was seen on a neighbor’s Ring doorbell around 9:38 p.m.

Haiden was last seen wearing a light-colored hoodie and possibly a Jojo Siwa backpack.

If anyone has information about Haiden Navarro-Escobar’s location, you are asked to contact Detective Morris immediately at 352-316-1390.