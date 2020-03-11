Abused Dixie County dogs find new homes across the state

More than 140 dogs rescued from a severe situation of neglect at a Dixie County home are now finding better ones.

Last month, Dixie county deputies arrested five people responsible for placing the dogs in filthy, poor conditions.

Staff at the Humane Society of the United States have seen the dogs come a long way in just a few weeks. Several of these dogs are being placed in shelters across the state.

Dixie County deputies have been taking information from people who believe their pets may have been stolen.

Lisa, Robert and Hal O'Day along with Germaine and Ronald Hester were each charged with more than 100 counts of animal cruelty.