Actions being taken to stop spread of COVID-19 at Alachua County Jail

Actions are being taken to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Alachua County, including at the jail.

State Attorney Bill Cervone tells TV20 between 15 and 20 people have been released on their own recognizance.

Ten to 12 people have had their cases closed due to a plea deal that resulted in their release. Eight to 10 cases are set to go before a judge tomorrow and they are expected to be released after their plea.

Seven weekender inmates have had their sentences suspended for now but must still serve their time once the COVID-19 crisis is over.