Adopt-a-Pet: Finn and Bono

Let's take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.

Finn has been waiting on his forever family since August, the longest of all the dogs at the shelter. They have had 14 dogs find a foster home in the last 14 days and would love to find someone who could give this fantastic cuddler some love.

Bono is the last graduate of the Paws on Patrol Rolling Bone Academy. "U-2" could take home this 2-year-old hound mix who they say loves to go on car rides. Not sure about his singing abilities, but maybe this happy guy could join your band.

They also want people to know about recent changes at the shelter due to COVID-19.

Offsite events like adoptions, vaccinations, and group volunteer visits are canceled. They ask people to make an appointment before visiting, including adoptions, volunteers, surrenders and fosters.

They also remind people there is no evidence of companion animals carrying or spreading COVID-19.

If you're looking for a friend to social distance with, good news! All adoption fees on dogs have been waived, and cats and kittens are just $20.

You can also check out their kitten cam on their website.

Adoptions include their spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations, and microchips.

People looking to adopt must be 18 or older and pets at home must be up to date on vaccines and licenses.

You visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday or see all the adoptable friends at AlachuaCounty.us