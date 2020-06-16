Advertisement

African nations seek scrutiny of US, others over racism

A demonstrator holds a sign in protest of police brutality and racial injustice in the Cincinnati area on June 1. People have been taking to the streets in the wake of recent deaths. (Source: WXIX/Gray News)
A demonstrator holds a sign in protest of police brutality and racial injustice in the Cincinnati area on June 1. People have been taking to the streets in the wake of recent deaths. (Source: WXIX/Gray News) (GIM)
By JAMEY KEATEN Associated Press
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 6:11 AM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENEVA (AP) — African nations have prepared a draft resolution at the U.N.'s top human rights body that singles out the United States and would launch intense international scrutiny of systemic racism against people of African descent in the wake of recent high-profile killings of blacks by American police.

The draft text, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press, could become the centerpiece for an urgent debate hastily scheduled for Wednesday for the Geneva-based Human Rights Council.

It calls for a commission of inquiry — the rights body's most powerful tool to inspect human rights violations — to look into "systemic racism" and alleged violations of international human rights law and abuses against "Africans and of people of African descent in the United States of America and other parts of the world recently affected by law enforcement agencies" especially encounters that resulted in deaths.

Such work would be carried out "with a view to bringing perpetrators to justice," the text states.The proposed commission of inquiry would "examine the federal, state and local government responses to peaceful protests, including the alleged use of excessive force against protesters, bystanders and journalists."

The breadth of support for the measure, circulated by the Africa Group in the Human Rights Council, was not immediately clear. The U.S. mission in Geneva declined immediate comment.

One Western diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue, said European Union countries had received the text and were discussing it in their capitals.

President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the 47-member body two years ago, accusing it of an anti-Israel bias and of accepting members from some countries with autocratic governments that are serial rights violators.

On Monday, the council agreed unanimously to hold the urgent debate Wednesday afternoon on "racially inspired human rights violations, systemic racism, police brutality and the violence against peaceful protests" in the wake of the George Floyd in the United States.

___

Follow all AP coverage of stories about racial injustice and police brutality at https://apnews.com/GeorgeFloyd.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Woman, 15 friends test positive for coronavirus after night out at Jacksonville Beach Bar

Updated: 34 minutes ago
40-year-old health care worker says she regrets not taking precautions

National

Report: Kobe Bryant pilot may have been disoriented in fog

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By BRIAN MELLEY Associated Press
The pilot of the helicopter that crashed in thick fog, killing Kobe Bryant and seven other passengers, reported he was climbing when he actually was descending, federal investigators said in documents released Wednesday.

National

Bolton says Trump asked China to help him get reelected

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, DEB RIECHMANN and JILL COLVIN
A new book by former national security adviser John Bolton says President Donald Trump asked China’s president during a 2019 summit to help his reelection prospects by purchasing more American farm products.

National

Biden says Trump exercises ‘no leadership’ on virus response

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILL WEISSERT and ALEXANDRA JAFFE
Joe Biden is ratcheting up his criticism of President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Biden says Trump “wants to style himself as a wartime president” but “takes no responsibility” and “exercises no leadership.”

National

Facebook removes another 900 accounts linked to hate groups

Updated: 3 hours ago
Facebook has removed another 900 social media accounts linked to white supremacy groups after members discussed plans to bring weapons to protests over police killings of black people.

Latest News

National

AP-NORC poll: Sweeping change in US views of police violence

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KAT STAFFORD and HANNAH FINGERHUT Associated Press
About half of American adults now say police violence against the public is a “very” or “extremely” serious problem.

National

Ford to bring back its iconic Mustang Mach 1

Updated: 4 hours ago
Originally introduced in 1969, it’s one of the automaker’s most iconic performance cars.

News

Judge orders release of Charlie Ely

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
Charlie Ely, one of the five defendants involved in the murder of Seath Jackson in Marion County, will be released from jail as early as Wednesday.

National

Target raises starting hourly pay to $15

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO
The Minneapolis-based company had set a goal in 2017 to gradually increase hourly wages from $10 to $15 by the end of 2020.

National

New York declares Juneteenth a holiday for state employees

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By MARINA VILLENEUVE Associated Press
New York’s governor signed an executive order Wednesday recognizing Juneteenth as a paid holiday for state employees to commemorate the emancipation of slaves in the U.S.

National

Pelosi requiring masks for lawmakers for House hearings

Updated: 6 hours ago
The requirement does not apply to the House floor, where a Republican lawmaker who tested positive for coronavirus was recently seen without a face covering.