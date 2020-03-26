Ag. Commissioner urges more support for food banks

Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried joined volunteers in the state’s capital city Wednesday morning to help prepare 500 meals for Floridians facing economic hardship due to the coronavirus.

The meals, distributed by Second Harvest of the Big Bend will go to help supply food relief efforts in eleven panhandle counties.

Fried said donations to nonprofits are especially important now, with thousands of Floridians facing layoffs and an uncertain economic future.

“They're already seeing people that would have been the ones preparing their food are now the ones that are in need of the food. And so this is a time when we as a state rise to the occasion, we do this every single year during hurricane season, and now even more so than ever we need to be supporting our nonprofits that are going to be stepping up to the plate to feed our state,” said Fried.

Second Harvest say monetary donations will go further than directly donating food.

If you’d like to volunteer or make a donation go to fightinghunger.org