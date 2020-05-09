Ahmad Arbery: protesters call for justice

Friday, protestors took the streets calling for justice for Ahmad Arbery.

He was killed two months ago in Georgia.

The group jogged 2.3 miles Friday afternoon in Gainesville in honor of Arbery who was reportedly jogging when he was shot.

The protest organizer says she wants to see the men who killed Arbery prosecuted.

"They need to pay for what they did, and they need to see justice, we need to see justice for him, and for other young men and women who have been a victim of a crime and no one spoke up for them," said Heather Bennett.

Friday would have been Arbery's 26th birthday.

The two men accused in the shooting were in court Friday.